Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Gap Up to $23.94

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.94, but opened at $24.56. Sapiens International shares last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 17,308 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Sapiens International Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sapiens International Cuts Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 79,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 75,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 713,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 54,430 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

