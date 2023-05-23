Sasco Capital Inc. CT Cuts Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT cut its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. The Hain Celestial Group comprises about 2.6% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $20,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 82,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,501. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.