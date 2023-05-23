Sasco Capital Inc. CT Decreases Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158,760 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging makes up 3.1% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.35% of Graphic Packaging worth $24,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 16,681.4% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 3,220,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after buying an additional 3,200,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 936.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,765,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,698,000 after buying an additional 2,498,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,716,000 after buying an additional 1,577,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $25.57. 263,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

