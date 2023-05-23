Sasco Capital Inc. CT Decreases Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lessened its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Patterson Companies comprises 3.7% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 1.06% of Patterson Companies worth $28,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.20. 51,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

