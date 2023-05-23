Sasco Capital Inc. CT Invests $8.34 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $83.29. The company had a trading volume of 190,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,974. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average is $98.35. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.