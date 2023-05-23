Sasco Capital Inc. CT Purchases 6,850 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 0.12% of SpartanNash worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 90.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 227.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPTN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.89. 33,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,607. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $839.02 million, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 90.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About SpartanNash

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.