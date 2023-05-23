Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Buys 32,711 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,711 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 6.9% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $82,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,959 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,089,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,647,000 after acquiring an additional 683,387 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,070,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,491,000 after acquiring an additional 106,101 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.06. The company had a trading volume of 253,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,651. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.03.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.992 per share. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

See Also

