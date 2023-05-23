Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up about 1.1% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,343,000 after acquiring an additional 561,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after buying an additional 2,921,657 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,334,000 after buying an additional 541,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,697,000 after buying an additional 917,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,555,000 after buying an additional 2,602,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,499,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $70.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.75.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

