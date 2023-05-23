Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises approximately 3.2% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $38,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,503,000 after purchasing an additional 217,922 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.60. 2,537,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.66. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $102.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

