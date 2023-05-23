Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Sells $519,750.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SDGR stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.52. 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,408. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 299.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.69 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,567,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,867,000 after purchasing an additional 885,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1,463.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 870,635 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,821,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,051,000 after purchasing an additional 640,051 shares during the period. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 940.3% in the 1st quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 571,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 516,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

