Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Decreased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,763,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377,155 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 1.03% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $143,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 252.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 286,403 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHP stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.81. 916,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,935. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.78. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $58.65.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.