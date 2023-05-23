Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.03. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $57.29.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

