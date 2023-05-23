Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.73.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Insider Activity at Seagen
In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,924 shares of company stock valued at $34,209,784 over the last ninety days. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Seagen Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $193.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.73. Seagen has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $207.16.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. Seagen’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.
