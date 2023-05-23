Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,924 shares of company stock valued at $34,209,784 over the last ninety days. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth about $25,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,445,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Seagen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 495,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,383,000 after acquiring an additional 44,931 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $193.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.73. Seagen has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. Seagen’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

