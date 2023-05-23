Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $56.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

SEE stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 28.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,828,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,736,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,537,000 after purchasing an additional 69,232 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,364,000 after acquiring an additional 116,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

