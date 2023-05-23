Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 24,160 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,160 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $651,913,000. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $418.06. 1,211,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,234. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

