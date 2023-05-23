Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $14,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $228.39. 237,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,103. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.25. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $238.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

