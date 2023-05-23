Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,134 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 665,462 shares valued at $29,332,239. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $124.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,203,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,831,281. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $127.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

