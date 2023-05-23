Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.27 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of BorgWarner worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE BWA traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,172. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.17. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,062 shares of company stock worth $1,977,233. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

