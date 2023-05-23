Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.27 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LH traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.08. 241,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,957. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.51 and a 200 day moving average of $235.13. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

