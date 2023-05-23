Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.63 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,878 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,867 shares of company stock worth $1,170,243. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,648,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,380,982. The firm has a market cap of $201.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

