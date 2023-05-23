Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,594,000 after purchasing an additional 797,652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,481,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,020,000 after purchasing an additional 528,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

PG traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.59. 2,242,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,390,909. The company has a market cap of $350.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

