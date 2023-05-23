Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $25,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.26. 3,349,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,993. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.45 and a 200 day moving average of $144.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

