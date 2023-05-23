Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,354,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,640 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 8.52% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $64,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFNM traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $47.33. 14,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $48.93.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

