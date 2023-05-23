Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 76,880 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,880 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.35. 2,037,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,062,767. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $106.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average of $82.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

