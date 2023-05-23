Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,671,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,645 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $106,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.92. 571,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

