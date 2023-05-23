ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $137,176.59 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $137,176.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Lara Caimi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 27th, Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50.
ServiceNow Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $11.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $500.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,917. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $457.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $521.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of ServiceNow
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
