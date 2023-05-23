SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Sells $15,479.10 in Stock

Posted by on May 23rd, 2023

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SESGet Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,530 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $15,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,586,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 28th, Jing Nealis sold 31,963 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $52,738.95.
  • On Wednesday, April 26th, Jing Nealis sold 14,271 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,260.70.
  • On Friday, March 17th, Jing Nealis sold 11,495 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $30,806.60.

SES AI Stock Performance

SES traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 906,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,687. SES AI Co. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20.

SES AI (NYSE:SESGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the third quarter worth $43,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $31,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About SES AI

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.