SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Sells $15,479.10 in Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,530 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $15,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,586,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Jing Nealis sold 31,963 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $52,738.95.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Jing Nealis sold 14,271 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,260.70.

On Friday, March 17th, Jing Nealis sold 11,495 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $30,806.60.

SES AI Stock Performance

SES traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 906,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,687. SES AI Co. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the third quarter worth $43,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $31,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

