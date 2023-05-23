Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Cranswick Trading Up 5.4 %

CWK traded up GBX 170 ($2.11) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,310 ($41.17). 87,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,049. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 2,548 ($31.69) and a one year high of GBX 3,394 ($42.21). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,076.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,098.27. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,732.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

