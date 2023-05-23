Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Cranswick Trading Up 5.4 %
CWK traded up GBX 170 ($2.11) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,310 ($41.17). 87,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,049. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 2,548 ($31.69) and a one year high of GBX 3,394 ($42.21). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,076.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,098.27. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,732.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02.
Cranswick Company Profile
Read More
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
- BJ’s Pulse On Retail Beats Expectations
- Just How Real Is Zoom’s Recovery Potential?
- Can Lowe’s Lead Discretionary Stocks Lower In 2023?
- AutoZone Reports Earnings Beat, Shares Fall, Outlook Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.