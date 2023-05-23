SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells $39,130.40 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $39,130.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,637.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SiTime Trading Down 2.4 %

SiTime stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.00. 191,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,764. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.74. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $234.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 105,656 shares during the period. American Trust increased its position in shares of SiTime by 16.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 17.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SiTime by 36.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SiTime by 2.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About SiTime

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Barclays downgraded SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

