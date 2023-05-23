Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Down 4.8%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.29. 20,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 232,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.
Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile
The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
