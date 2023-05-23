Solana (SOL) Price Tops $19.91 on Exchanges

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Solana has a total market cap of $7.88 billion and $243.06 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Solana has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Solana coin can now be bought for approximately $19.91 or 0.00072907 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana Profile

Solana (SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 548,304,177 coins and its circulating supply is 396,086,475 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

