Somerset Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Somerset Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Somerset Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWO. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.68. 174,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,414. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

