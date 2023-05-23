SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after buying an additional 434,764 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,692. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

