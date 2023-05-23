SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Shares Acquired by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,262,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 56,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $695,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.61. 112,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $24.37.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

