SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Trimmed by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after buying an additional 47,870 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,763 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 323,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 84,428 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.11. 267,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,726. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

