SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 2.3% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 107,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $121.55. The stock had a trading volume of 120,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,311. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.60. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.74.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

