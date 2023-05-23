Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Stock Price Up 6%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. 3,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 6,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

SCBFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Investec cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 900 ($11.19) to GBX 850 ($10.57) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.44) to GBX 970 ($12.06) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 870 ($10.82) to GBX 805 ($10.01) in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Standard Chartered Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Standard Chartered PLC will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

