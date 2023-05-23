Status (SNT) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

Status (SNT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $91.40 million and $1.81 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025414 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017893 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,191.29 or 1.00024726 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,497,425 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,497,425.035242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02423971 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,729,128.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.