Steem One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.19 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $84.23 million and $1.19 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,184.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00334437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.65 or 0.00557844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00067488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.45 or 0.00424685 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001157 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 434,717,293 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

