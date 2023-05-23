Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Trading 5.3% Higher

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.86 and last traded at $98.86. 27,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 85,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average is $103.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.73 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.31%. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

In related news, CEO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $179,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $434,355.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $179,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,766 shares of company stock valued at $680,784. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stepan by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Stepan by 2,869.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at $148,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.