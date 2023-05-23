Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Trading 5.3% Higher

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.86 and last traded at $98.86. 27,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 85,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.
Stepan Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average is $103.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Stepan Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan
In related news, CEO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $179,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $434,355.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $179,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,766 shares of company stock valued at $680,784. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stepan by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Stepan by 2,869.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at $148,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stepan Company Profile
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
