StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Ashford Stock Performance
Shares of AINC opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.97. Ashford has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $19.70.
Ashford Company Profile
