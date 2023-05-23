StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VALU opened at $47.95 on Friday. Value Line has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The company has a market cap of $452.65 million, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 44.49% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Value Line’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Value Line by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Value Line by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

Featured Stories

