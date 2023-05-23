StockNews.com Downgrades H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $48.76.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in H&R Block by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in H&R Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.