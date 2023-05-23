StockNews.com Lowers iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

iRobot Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88. iRobot has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $877.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRobot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 3,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

