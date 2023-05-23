StockNews.com Upgrades BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of BCBP opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $187.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.60.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $25.81 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Lyga acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,350.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 5,117 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,231.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 570,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,489,012.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lyga bought 2,000 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,350.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,952 shares of company stock valued at $360,870 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 77,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30,144 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 39.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.