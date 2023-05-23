StoneX Group Inc. Buys Shares of 19,456 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,879,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,586,988. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

