StoneX Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,815 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSFP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,339,000 after purchasing an additional 633,236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSFP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.52. 107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822. Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $163.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.14.

The Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global companies that seek to address environmental problems. GSFP was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

