StoneX Group Inc. Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.77. 1,420,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,769,288. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

