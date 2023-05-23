StoneX Group Inc. Has $470,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.70. 3,792,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,956,097. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Recommended Stories

