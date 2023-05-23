StoneX Group Inc. Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in CVS Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in CVS Health by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $68,180,000 after purchasing an additional 130,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CVS Health Stock Performance
NYSE CVS traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,934,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.05 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.36.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.
